Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Perfect in posting 21st save

Kimbrel retired the side in order, striking out one in one inning to earn his 21st save in Monday's 4-1 win over the Twins.

Kimbrel keeps rolling along, having converted 21 saves out of 22 opportunities. Boston's bullpen has been one of the better ones in MLB this season, including the work performed by Heath Hembree (double-play grounder) and Matt Barnes (three Ks) on Monday, so getting the ball to Kimbrel has not been a problem this season. A return to the 40-save mark is clearly within reach.