Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Picks up fifth save Sunday
Kimbrel struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning to earn his fifth save of the year in Sunday's 7-5 win over the Rays.
Kimbrel has picked up saves on back-to-back days now while working two innings and fanning four. He's now perfect in five save chances to start the year, and his only run allowed came during a non-save situation. The hard-throwing right-hander can have control problems at times, but he's also one of the most dominant and elite closers in the game. Boston could choose to rest Kimbrel on Monday after he's appeared on back-to-back days.
