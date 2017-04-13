Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Picks up save in comeback win

Kimbrel collected his third save of the season with a scoreless ninth inning during Thursday's win over Pittsburgh.

Kimbrel allowed a single but was otherwise spotless and needed just 16 pitches to secure the win. He was shaky in previous appearance and allowed three base runners and a run before collecting the save, so Thursday's tidy outing was relieving. With Boston set to pile up the wins, Kimbrel projects to have another solid campaign.