Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Picks up save in comeback win
Kimbrel collected his third save of the season with a scoreless ninth inning during Thursday's win over Pittsburgh.
Kimbrel allowed a single but was otherwise spotless and needed just 16 pitches to secure the win. He was shaky in previous appearance and allowed three base runners and a run before collecting the save, so Thursday's tidy outing was relieving. With Boston set to pile up the wins, Kimbrel projects to have another solid campaign.
