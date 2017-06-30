Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Spins scoreless ninth for 22nd save

Kimbrel struck out two batters in a scoreless ninth inning to collect his 22nd save of the season during Thursday's win over Minnesota.

Kimbrel has allowed just two runs over 25.2 innings through 25 appearances since blowing his last save April 20. He's converted 16 consecutive saves since while striking out 46 batters during that stretch, and he now owns a dominant 1.04 ERA, 0.49 WHIP and 16.4 K/9 for the season. Continue to view Kimbrel as an elite asset.

