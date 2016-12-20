Butler signed a minor league contract with the Red Sox on Tuesday that includes an invitation to spring training, Tim Britton of the Providence Journal reports.

The 30-year-old also spent the 2016 season in the Red Sox organization, putting together a surprisingly solid campaign as the backup catcher for Triple-A Pawtucket. With many other options ahead of him in the pecking order, it seems like Butler is destined for an organizational depth role in 2017 as well.