Flores signed with the Red Sox for $3.1 million on Sunday.
The No. 2 international prospect according to MLB.com and Baseball America, Flores has drawn comparisons to Gary Sanchez, due to his elite arm and plus power potential. While he is not necessarily a bat-first catcher, his defensive prowess provides an element of safety, as there is little doubt he will be able to stick behind the plate. A switch hitter, Flores' bat is more impactful from the right side, so he could potentially ditch hitting left-handed down the road. It's difficult to get overly excited about 16-year-old catching prospects in dynasty leagues, as the lead time will be extreme. However, for those who have the patience to wait at least six years for Flores to reach the majors, the payoff could be a top-three fantasy catcher.
