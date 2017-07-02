Diaz signed a $1.6 million deal with the Red Sox on Sunday.
Ranked No. 7 by Baseball America and No. 13 by MLB.com in this July 2 signing class, Diaz is a hulking 6-foot-3, 200-pound bat-first shortstop, who is unlikely to stay there for long. He has big right-handed power and the potential for a plus hit tool, which makes him one of the most appealing dynasty league assets in this class. It will be important for Diaz to be diligent with his conditioning and his diet, as there is a chance he even outgrows third base. He won't impact the game with his legs, but has a chance to be a run-producing third baseman down the road. He is five or six years away from sniffing the big leagues, but could establish himself as a top-150 dynasty league prospect once he gets into game action next summer.
