Hernandez has a 3.93 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 67:31 K:BB in 52.2 innings at Low-A Greenville.

He missed time with an undisclosed injury earlier this year, but has started each of the last two times through the rotation. Hernandez has electric stuff, but may be a better fit in the bullpen long term.

