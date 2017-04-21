Red Sox's David Price: Adds curveball to Friday's bullpen session

Price (elbow) threw 30 pitches in a bullpen session Friday, Scott Lauber of ESPN reports.

The Red Sox took things slower this past week with the high-profile left-hander, but the session seemed to go off without a hitch. Even better was the fact that Price was able to mix in his curveball during the session, making it apparent that he's on the verge of progressing in his rehab. He's expected to throw another bullpen session Monday or Tuesday, but Price could progress to face live hitters if all goes well in his next outing.