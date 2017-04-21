Red Sox's David Price: Adds curveball to Friday's bullpen session
Price (elbow) threw 30 pitches in a bullpen session Friday, Scott Lauber of ESPN reports.
The Red Sox took things slower this past week with the high-profile left-hander, but the session seemed to go off without a hitch. Even better was the fact that Price was able to mix in his curveball during the session, making it apparent that he's on the verge of progressing in his rehab. He's expected to throw another bullpen session Monday or Tuesday, but Price could progress to face live hitters if all goes well in his next outing.
More News
-
Red Sox's David Price: Still slated for Friday bullpen•
-
Red Sox's David Price: More long toss Thursday•
-
Red Sox's David Price: Won't face hitters this week•
-
Red Sox's David Price: Session against hitters pushed back•
-
Red Sox's David Price: Completes successful bullpen session•
-
Red Sox's David Price: To mix in breaking stuff soon•
-
Week 4: Ranking two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start possibilities off the waiver wire this week. Scott White shares...
-
Things to know: Week 4 storylines
The schedule. The matchups. Strikeout trends. Velocity tidbits. Chris Towers runs you through...
-
Danny Duffy: Ace or a wild card?
Depending on how you look at him, you can be optimistic or pessimistic about Danny Duffy's...
-
Podcast: Legit-O-Meter, Week 4
Nearly three weeks in, it might be time to cut some players loose. Should you be dropping guys...
-
Waiver Wire: Conforto's opening
With injuries starting to pile up already for the Mets, what are the chances Michael Conforto...
-
Could Jason Vargas be this good?
Jason Vargas has been the most surprising pitcher in Fantasy Baseball so far. Scott White discusses...