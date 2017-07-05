Red Sox's David Price: Avoids injury Tuesday
Price reported Tuesday that his fingernail is still broken but he did not incur a finger injury during Tuesday's game against the Rangers, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.
Manager John Farrell announced following Tuesday's game that he brought a team trainer with him to the mound in order to simply see if Price was feeling fatigued. The threat of another finger injury seems to have been avoided and the hard-throwing lefty should be good to go moving forward.
