Red Sox's David Price: Completes successful bullpen session

Price (elbow) threw a successful bullpen session Saturday and will likely face hitters in a simulated game as the next step in his recovery, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Price, notably, has not attempted to throw his breaking ball from a mound yet, a step that would denote significant progress towards full health. The southpaw has been throwing controlled bullpen sessions for the better part of a month now, so expect rehab activity to ramp up within the coming weeks.

