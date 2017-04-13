Red Sox's David Price: Could make rehab appearance soon

Price (elbow) may go on a rehab assignment within the next two weeks after his Wednesday bullpen session, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.

The southpaw recorded 35 pitches in that mound session, his second of the week, and did not feel any soreness afterward. Price is set to throw again Saturday. This timetable would put him on track for a return sometime in mid May.

