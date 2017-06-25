Red Sox's David Price: Dealing with finger injury
Price (finger) has been dealing with a cracked fingernail that developed during his start Saturday, Evan Drellich of CSN New England reports.
Although Price has dealt with this sort of injury before, this adds to the growing list of injuries for the southpaw. Price is also dealing with a blister, which is on the opposite hand, but neither seems to be affecting his play in a significant way. During Saturday's start against the Angels, Price allowed two earned runs off six hits in six innings of work, while striking out five.
More News
-
Red Sox's David Price: Takes second loss Saturday•
-
Red Sox's David Price: Wins Sunday against Astros•
-
Red Sox's David Price: Dealt with blister prior to previous start•
-
Red Sox's David Price: Delivers quality start Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's David Price: Welcomed back by Yankees•
-
Red Sox's David Price: Shows encouraging signs Saturday•
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...
-
Podcast: Surprise stats, Week 13
We’re reviewing a busy Thursday around baseball that featured another Cameron Maybin home run,...
-
Prospects: Schwarber down; Castillo up
How does Kyle Schwarber compare to the most stashable minor leaguers? And what can we expect...