Red Sox's David Price: Dealing with finger injury

Price (finger) has been dealing with a cracked fingernail that developed during his start Saturday, Evan Drellich of CSN New England reports.

Although Price has dealt with this sort of injury before, this adds to the growing list of injuries for the southpaw. Price is also dealing with a blister, which is on the opposite hand, but neither seems to be affecting his play in a significant way. During Saturday's start against the Angels, Price allowed two earned runs off six hits in six innings of work, while striking out five.