Red Sox's David Price: Exits with possible finger injury Tuesday
Price exited Tuesday's game in the bottom of the seventh inning with a possible finger injury, Tim Britton of The Providence Journal reports.
Price issued a walk to the first batter he faced in the seventh inning and immediately exited the game after meeting with the team trainer on the mound. He was seen picking at his finger following his removal, which suggests that he may be dealing with a blister or fingernail issue. Price was lifted after tossing six scoreless innings on 106 pitches. We'll await further details regarding his removal.
