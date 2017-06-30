Red Sox's David Price: Fans seven through seven in win
Price (3-2) allowed three runs on six hits while striking out seven batters through seven innings during Thursday's win over Minnesota.
The veteran lefty hasn't been overly sharp since returning from the disabled list May 29, but he's now allowed three runs or fewer in five of six starts and owns a 4.61 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 7.9 K/9. Those numbers don't jump off the page, but with the fantasy pitching landscape in mind, it's a respectable starting point for Price to build on moving forward. He projects to make his next start on the road against the Rangers. It checks out as a daunting matchup and will be a telling test for Price.
