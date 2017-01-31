Red Sox's David Price: Focusing on command during offseason

Price has been working on commanding his fastball since he started throwing two weeks ago, Brian MacPherson of the Providence Journal reports.

Price was not pleased with his first season in Boston, when opposing batters slugged .452 and .460 off his four-seamer and two-seamer, respectively, up from .361 and .343 the previous season. Those two-seamers inside to righties would leak back over the plate while his four-seamers away would cut back to the middle. Since he started offseason throwing sessions at Vanderbilt, his alma mater, the left-hander is focused not on an imaginary strike zone, but to hit the target every time. "I'm not going to throw that baseball until you put your glove up - and I want you to move it around," he said of those throwing sessions." Price's final numbers in 2016 were okay for a middle-of-the-rotation starter, but not for a purported ace making $17 million a year. He feels there's a lot to prove in 2017.