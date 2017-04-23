Red Sox's David Price: Plays catch Saturday
Price (elbow) played catch out to 90 feet Saturday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
After the Red Sox had Price throw three bullpen sessions over a one-week span, the organization slowed him down this past week, having him engage in more long toss than bullpens. His next bullpen session has yet to be determined but is likely to come Monday or Tuesday.
