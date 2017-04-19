Red Sox's David Price: Session against hitters pushed back
Price (elbow) had been tentatively scheduled to face hitters this week, but that session is "not planned yet," according to manager John Farrell, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Instead, Price, who threw three bullpen sessions last week, went back to long toss. He was out to 90 feet Tuesday and will stretch out to 120 feet Wednesday. Farrell said going back to long toss does not represent a step back and that the left-hander will get back on a mound "in the coming days."
