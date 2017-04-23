Red Sox's David Price: Set for another bullpen session Monday

Price (elbow) is scheduled to throw 45-to-50 pitches in a bullpen session Monday, Brian MacPherson of the Providence Journal reports.

Assuming he feels fine coming out of Monday's workout, it will likely be the fourth final bullpen session for Price before he's cleared to head out on a rehab assignment in the minors. Since Price was sidelined throughout Grapefruit League play with the elbow soreness, he'll likely need several starts across multiple affiliates in order to build up his arm strength, so it's possible he won't be activated from the disabled list until mid-May.