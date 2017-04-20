Red Sox's David Price: Still slated for Friday bullpen
Price (elbow) remains on tap for another bullpen session Friday, the Providence Journal's Tim Britton reports.
The Red Sox admitted that Price's progress slowed down a little earlier this week due to soreness, but he threw long toss Thursday with some intensity. Manager John Farrell, who called this a "slowdown," not a "setback," would not put a timetable on Price's return to the big-league rotation, and added that the team knew this would not be a "straight incline" of recovery. All in all, this week has not been great for Price's owners, as he would have faced hitters for the first time if he had not experienced soreness, but it is also not the end of the world, as it seems to be just a one-week delay in the recovery process.
