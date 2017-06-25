Red Sox's David Price: Takes second loss Saturday

Price (2-2) allowed three runs -- two earned -- on six hits and a walk while striking out five batters through six innings during Saturday's loss to the Angels.

While Price wasn't at his best, he was also a victim of a lack of run support. The lefty owns a 4.76 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 7.7 K/9 through his six starts this season, and his 5.76 FIP is a career-high mark. After missing almost all of the first two months of the season, Price has struggled to find his form. The upside is there, and Boston has championship aspirations, so Price remains a must-own hurler in most fantasy settings. A home start against the Twins is on tap for the veteran.