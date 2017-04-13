Red Sox's David Price: To mix in breaking stuff soon

Price (elbow) is slated for a 45-pitch bullpen session Saturday with simulated inning breaks, and he'll mix in breaking pitches, Evan Drellich of CSN New England reports. Price might face hitters sometime during the following week.

Throwing his secondary offerings would mark a significant step in his recovery, especially if it leads to working a live batting practice afterward. Price is slated for a return sometime in May if his rehab efforts go smoothly.