Red Sox's David Price: Tosses successful bullpen session
Price (elbow) threw 35 pitches in a bullpen session Wednesday and didn't experience any renewed soreness, ESPN.com's Scott Lauber reports.
Price is scheduled to throw again Saturday, but the Red Sox aren't clearing him to use his full arsenal of pitches just yet. He has yet to incorporate breaking balls into the bullpen mix, likely as a means to limit the stress on his elbow. It remains unclear how many more bullpen sessions Price will need before progressing to facing hitters, but things at least seem to be trending in the right direction for the left-hander.
