Red Sox's David Price: Turns in quality start Sunday
Price allowed two runs on five hits and two walks across six innings in a no-decision Sunday against the Rays. He struck out five.
Price did well to scatter baserunners for most of the afternoon, allowing one run in the first inning and another during a short rally in the third. He threw an impressive 68 percent of his pitches for strikes and perhaps could've gone even deeper into the game if not for 25 foul balls by the pesky Tampa Bay lineup. Price has been terrific of late after getting up to speed physically, turning in four consecutive quality starts with a strong 26:5 K:BB over 25 innings in his last four outings. He appears to be rounding into form and should use the All-Star break as a springboard to keep it rolling in the second half of the season.
