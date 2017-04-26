Red Sox's David Price: Will face hitters Saturday
Price (elbow) threw the ball well in Wednesday's bullpen session and will face hitter Saturday, WEEI's Ryan Hannable reports.
The extent of this news is that Price did not suffer a setback in Wednesday's session, as he was always going to face hitters on Saturday as long as the bullpen went off without a hitch. More concrete information about the next steps in his rehab should be available after he faces hitters.
More News
-
Red Sox's David Price: Will throw again Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's David Price: Throws simulated innings Monday•
-
Red Sox's David Price: Set for another bullpen session Monday•
-
Red Sox's David Price: Plays catch Saturday•
-
Red Sox's David Price: Adds curveball to Friday's bullpen session•
-
Red Sox's David Price: Still slated for Friday bullpen•
-
10 closers on shaky ground
So you know where all 30 closer situations stand? Shoot, some teams can't even figure out their...
-
Thames owners in a no-lose spot
Chris Towers takes a look at what you might need to justify trading Eric Thames coming off...
-
Week 4 Trade Values Chart
Is Dallas Keuchel someone you should be looking to move after his hot start? Chris Towers thinks...
-
Bellinger, Corbin and Deep League Buys
Heath Cummings discusses the outlook for Dodgers' prospect Cody Bellinger.
-
Sale, Thor among five changed SPs
Five big-name pitchers have made changes to their repertoires in the early going this season....
-
Bellinger the call-up we've hoped for
How excited should Fantasy Baseball owners be for Cody Bellinger? Scott White looks at the...