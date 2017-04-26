Red Sox's David Price: Will face hitters Saturday

Price (elbow) threw the ball well in Wednesday's bullpen session and will face hitter Saturday, WEEI's Ryan Hannable reports.

The extent of this news is that Price did not suffer a setback in Wednesday's session, as he was always going to face hitters on Saturday as long as the bullpen went off without a hitch. More concrete information about the next steps in his rehab should be available after he faces hitters.

