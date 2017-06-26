Red Sox's David Price: Will make next start
Price (finger) played catch Monday without any issues and will make his scheduled start Thursday against the Twins, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.
It's a sigh of relief for both the Red Sox and fantasy owners, as it seems Price will be able to manage the cracked fingernail on his pitching hand. However, the southpaw's been scuffling of late due in part to his finger issues, as Price owns a 4.66 ERA over five starts this month.
