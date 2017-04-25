Red Sox's David Price: Will throw again Wednesday

Price (elbow) will throw a bullpen session Wednesday, Alex Speier of the Boston Globe reports.

The Red Sox are being careful with Price, but if Wednesday's workout goes as planned, he's scheduled to pitch against batters on Saturday. As he increases his level of throwing activity, a timeframe for his return should become available. However, it would appear that Price is still weeks away from making his season debut, as he's yet to throw more than 50 pitches in a workout.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories