Red Sox's David Price: Won't face hitters this week
Price (elbow) threw from 120 feet Wednesday with "good intensity," according to manager John Farrell, the Boston Herald's Jason Mastrodonato reports. He could throw a bullpen session Friday, but won't face hitters this weekend.
The plan is for Price to repeat the bullpen session he threw last Saturday, when he sat down a few times between pitches to simulate inning breaks, the Providence Journal's Tim Britton reports. It had been thought that Price might face hitters this week after throwing three bullpen sessions last week, but instead he seems to be headed for a lighter load this week. This suggests that while he continues to throw, he is not making significant progress.
