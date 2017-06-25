Marrero started at third base and went 0-for-3 in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Angels.

Marrero should get ample at-bats over the coming week after the Red Sox placed Josh Rutledge on the 7-day concussion list Saturday. How far has Pablo Sandoval fallen that he can't beat out Marrero, whose .498 OPS ranks 496th in MLB this season. Marrero has provided some key hits at times for the Red Sox, but his bat should not be trusted for full-time fantasy duty.