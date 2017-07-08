Red Sox's Deven Marrero: Contributes at plate, in field
Marrero went 2-for-3 and initiated two 5-4-3 double plays in Friday's 8-3 win over the Rays. He started at third base while Tzu-Wei Lin moved to shortstop in place of the injured Xander Bogaerts (hand).
The double plays came off the bat of the hot-hitting Wilson Ramos and contributed to Marrero's three defensive runs saved at third base. That's quite a turnaround from the negative-nine posted at the position by his predecessors. As long as Bogaerts is unavailable, there's room for both Marrero and Lin in the starting lineup. Those two are sharing third base, an unforeseen situation at the start of the season but one that's working out for Boston at this time. The Red Sox will continue on like this and don't have to make a decision until July 16, when the rehabilitation assignment of Pablo Sandoval (illness) expires.
