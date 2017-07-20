Marrero started at shortstop in place of the injured Xander Bogaerts (hand) and went 1-for-3 with two RBI in Wednesday's 5-1 win over Toronto.

With two out and two men in scoring position, Marrero delivered a two-run single to plate Boston's first two runs of the game. His .211 batting average isn't much to look at, but Marrero has knocked in 22 runs in 46 at-bats with runners in scoring position. The Red Sox are 27-13 in the 40 games he's started.