Marrero went 1-for-4 with a walk and an RBI in Monday's 7-5 win over Texas.

It's seldom that we include the words "Marrero" and "hitting streak" in the same sentence, but the 26-year-old Marrero is currently riding a seven-game hitting streak. During that run, he's 11-for-26 (.423) with three doubles and seven RBI, raising his average to .213. The Red Sox are getting by with Marrero at third base for now, but his track record indicates that consistency with the bat won't last. We fully anticipate the organization doing something to address the meager production its getting out of the position during the second half of the season.