Red Sox's Deven Marrero: Hits bench Sunday
Marrero is out of the lineup Sunday against the Blue Jays, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
The defensive-minded Marrero has started to come around of late at the plate with seven hits and five RBI in his previous five starts, but he'll take a seat in the series finale as manager John Farrell clears room at third base for Tzu-Wei Lin. Pablo Sandoval (ear) is currently on a rehab assignment at Triple-A Pawtucket and could return for the three-game series with the Rangers that begins Monday, at which point Marrero could be at risk of surrendering his everyday role.
More News
-
Red Sox's Deven Marrero: Working to recognize sliders•
-
Red Sox's Deven Marrero: Takes seat Monday•
-
Red Sox's Deven Marrero: Becomes primary starter at third•
-
Red Sox's Deven Marrero: Doubles in return to big leagues•
-
Red Sox's Deven Marrero: Makes return trip to big leagues•
-
Red Sox's Deven Marrero: Optioned to minors•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...