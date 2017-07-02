Marrero is out of the lineup Sunday against the Blue Jays, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

The defensive-minded Marrero has started to come around of late at the plate with seven hits and five RBI in his previous five starts, but he'll take a seat in the series finale as manager John Farrell clears room at third base for Tzu-Wei Lin. Pablo Sandoval (ear) is currently on a rehab assignment at Triple-A Pawtucket and could return for the three-game series with the Rangers that begins Monday, at which point Marrero could be at risk of surrendering his everyday role.