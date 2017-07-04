Marrero is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Rangers, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Marrero's seven-game hitting streak will likely be put on hold for a day, as manager John Farrell will work in Tzu-Wei Lin at third base Tuesday. Even with the offensive outburst, Marrero has still been a major liability at the dish this season with a .213/.260/.344 line over 133 plate appearances.