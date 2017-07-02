Updating a previous report, Marrero will start at third base and bat ninth Sunday against the Blue Jays, according to Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe.

Marrero was expected to receive the day off following five consecutive starts, but he'll be pressed into action after Xander Bogaerts (groin) was scratched from the lineup shortly before the game. Tzu-Wei Lin will move over from third base to cover shortstop in Bogaerts' absence.