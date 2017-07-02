Red Sox's Deven Marrero: Late entry into starting nine
Updating a previous report, Marrero will start at third base and bat ninth Sunday against the Blue Jays, according to Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe.
Marrero was expected to receive the day off following five consecutive starts, but he'll be pressed into action after Xander Bogaerts (groin) was scratched from the lineup shortly before the game. Tzu-Wei Lin will move over from third base to cover shortstop in Bogaerts' absence.
More News
-
Red Sox's Deven Marrero: Hits bench Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Deven Marrero: Working to recognize sliders•
-
Red Sox's Deven Marrero: Takes seat Monday•
-
Red Sox's Deven Marrero: Becomes primary starter at third•
-
Red Sox's Deven Marrero: Doubles in return to big leagues•
-
Red Sox's Deven Marrero: Makes return trip to big leagues•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...