Marrero is not in the starting lineup Saturday against the Rays, Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald reports.

Xander Bogaerts is back at shortstop after missing two games with a hand injury and manager John Farrell has elected to go with Tzu-Wei Lin at the hot corner, making Marrero the odd man out. The 26-year-old has gotten off to a nice start this month, batting .450 with three RBI in 20 at-bats, but has yet to really solidify himself as an everyday player. He remains of little value while positioned behind Lin on the depth chart.