Red Sox's Deven Marrero: Not starting Saturday
Marrero is not in the starting lineup Saturday against the Rays, Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald reports.
Xander Bogaerts is back at shortstop after missing two games with a hand injury and manager John Farrell has elected to go with Tzu-Wei Lin at the hot corner, making Marrero the odd man out. The 26-year-old has gotten off to a nice start this month, batting .450 with three RBI in 20 at-bats, but has yet to really solidify himself as an everyday player. He remains of little value while positioned behind Lin on the depth chart.
