Red Sox's Deven Marrero: Rides pine for second straight game
Marrero is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Rangers, Scott Lauber of ESPN.com reports.
Tzu-Wei Lin will draw his second straight start at third base and may have surpassed Marrero on the depth chart for the time being while he maintains a hot bat. Marrero has drawn praise from the Red Sox for his strong defense across the infield, but with a .213 average and .260 on-base percentage on the season, he's been a virtual non-entity for fantasy purposes.
