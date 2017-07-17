Red Sox's Deven Marrero: Stays up with Boston
Marrero remained with the Red Sox following the team's activation of Brock Holt from the disabled list Sunday.
Marrero had been sharing third base duties with Tzu-Wei Lin, but it was Lin that got his walking papers after Holt was activated. The reasoning is simple. Both Lin and Holt hit from the left side, so the right-handed hitting Marrero is a complement to Holt. Marrero's roster status will become moot if the Red Sox acquire a third baseman in the coming weeks. The weekend was full of reports that the Red Sox and White Sox are closing in on a deal that will send Todd Frazier to Boston.
