Red Sox's Deven Marrero: Takes seat Monday
Marrero is out of the lineup Monday against the Twins, Tim Britton of The Providence Journal reports.
With both Josh Rutledge (concussion) and Pablo Sandoval (ear) sidelined in recent days, Marrero has taken over as the Red Sox's primary third baseman. His defensive abilities may allow him to stick around in a near-everyday role until Boston reclaims some health at the position, but Marrero will face an uphill battle to fantasy relevance while he maintains a sub-.200 on-base percentage for the season. Tzu-Wei Lin is spelling him in the field in the series opener.
