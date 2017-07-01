Red Sox's Deven Marrero: Working to recognize sliders
Marrero has a daily routine of two 40-pitch sessions against a pitching machine that feeds him nothing but sliders, Brian MacPherson of the Providence Journal reports.
Hitting sliders is one of several challenges for Marrero, who is hitting .195 in the majors this season. The goal is to recognize the break of a slider and determine if it will be one that's left out over the plate or a hard-to-reach one that ends up in the other batter's box. Entering Saturday's contest, Marrero was just 2-for-24 with 12 strikeouts on sliders, per BrooksBaseball.net. The work may be paying off as he delivered a two-run single Friday off a slider and followed up with a single Saturday.
More News
-
Red Sox's Deven Marrero: Takes seat Monday•
-
Red Sox's Deven Marrero: Becomes primary starter at third•
-
Red Sox's Deven Marrero: Doubles in return to big leagues•
-
Red Sox's Deven Marrero: Makes return trip to big leagues•
-
Red Sox's Deven Marrero: Optioned to minors•
-
Red Sox's Deven Marrero: Draws third straight start at keystone•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...