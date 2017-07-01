Marrero has a daily routine of two 40-pitch sessions against a pitching machine that feeds him nothing but sliders, Brian MacPherson of the Providence Journal reports.

Hitting sliders is one of several challenges for Marrero, who is hitting .195 in the majors this season. The goal is to recognize the break of a slider and determine if it will be one that's left out over the plate or a hard-to-reach one that ends up in the other batter's box. Entering Saturday's contest, Marrero was just 2-for-24 with 12 strikeouts on sliders, per BrooksBaseball.net. The work may be paying off as he delivered a two-run single Friday off a slider and followed up with a single Saturday.