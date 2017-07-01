Red Sox's Doug Fister: Fans five in no-decision Friday
Fister (0-1) allowed three runs on four hits and three walks while striking out five across five innings, but received no-decision Friday against the Blue Jays.
Fister gave up a three-run homer to Justin Smoak in the first inning, but settled down nicely and held them without a run in the following four innings to keep the Red Sox in the game. In his two starts with the team, he owns a 4.91 ERA, and he'll likely need to put together a few solid starts to earn trust as a fantasy option. He'll make his next start Wednesday against the Rangers.
