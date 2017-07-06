Red Sox's Doug Fister: Hit hard by Rangers on Wednesday
Fister (0-2) gave up six runs (four earned) on five hits and three walks over 3.2 innings while striking out three in Wednesday's 8-2 loss to the Rangers.
The 33-year-old has gotten progressively worse results in his three starts for Boston, but with Eduardo Rodriguez (knee) due back after the All-Star break Fister's time with the Red Sox is likely drawing to a close. He's set to make one more start for them July 18 at home against the Blue Jays.
