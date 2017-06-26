Fister (0-1) allowed three runs on seven hits and three walks over six innings Sunday against the Angels. He struck out six and took the loss.

Fister was strong in his debut for the Red Sox, but Boston's lack of run production left him on the losing side. Despite that, he made a positive first impression, keeping the Angels off the board in every inning but the second, when they put up three runs on him. For his first start in the majors this season, though, it has to be considered a successful outing.