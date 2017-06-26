Red Sox's Doug Fister: Pitches quality start but loses
Fister (0-1) allowed three runs on seven hits and three walks over six innings Sunday against the Angels. He struck out six and took the loss.
Fister was strong in his debut for the Red Sox, but Boston's lack of run production left him on the losing side. Despite that, he made a positive first impression, keeping the Angels off the board in every inning but the second, when they put up three runs on him. For his first start in the majors this season, though, it has to be considered a successful outing.
More News
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...
-
Podcast: Surprise stats, Week 13
We’re reviewing a busy Thursday around baseball that featured another Cameron Maybin home run,...
-
Prospects: Schwarber down; Castillo up
How does Kyle Schwarber compare to the most stashable minor leaguers? And what can we expect...