Fister (0-3) gave up three runs off four hits and a pair of walks while striking out one in 2.2 innings of work during Saturday's loss to the Yankees.

Fister came in to pitch during the bottom of the 14th, and cruised through two innings before giving up four straight hits to begin the 16th. The right-hander took the loss during his first appearance out of the bullpen since he was a National in 2015. Fister's ERA bloated to 6.14 following this contest, and he has now factored into the decision in three of his four outings this season, all of which he took the loss. Although it's a small sample size, Fister has not pitched well for Boston this year, and could be on the homestretch of his time with the club. Since he came in to pitch over two innings of work during Saturday's game, Fister's projected start Tuesday could come into question, but that would likely be his last opportunity with Eduardo Rodriquez (knee) set to return to the rotation.