Red Sox's Doug Fister: Won't start Tuesday
Fister won't make his scheduled start Tuesday against the Blue Jays after he covered 2.2 innings in relief in Saturday's 16-inning loss to the Yankees, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
Now that he'll miss out on the Tuesday start, Fister may have to settle for bullpen duty on a permanent basis with Eduardo Rodriguez (knee) set to come of the 10-day disabled list to rejoin the rotation Monday. Assuming Rodriguez comes out of Monday's outing healthy, he'll be locked into the rotation along with Chris Sale, David Price, Rick Porcello and Drew Pomeranz. With a 6.75 ERA and 1.79 WHIP over 17.1 innings with the Red Sox, Fister hasn't made a compelling case for manager John Farrell to expand the rotation to six men.
