Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Avoids arbitration with one-year, $4.45M deal
Pomeranz agreed Wednesday with the Red Sox on a one-year, $4.45 million contract to avoid arbitration, Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports reports.
After being acquired from the Padres prior to the trade deadline, Pomeranz didn't help stabilize the Red Sox rotation like the team had hoped, turning in a 4.59 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 71 strikeouts over 68.2 innings. The lefty required a stem cell injection in his elbow earlier in the offseason, but it's not expected to delay him during spring training. He's projected to open his first full season with the Red Sox as the No. 4 or 5 pitcher in the rotation, and could come at a bargain in fantasy drafts following his disappointing finish to 2016.
