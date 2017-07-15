Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Fans seven in no-decision Friday

Pomeranz (9-4) allowed four runs on six hits and two walks while striking out seven across six innings, but received no-decision Friday against the Yankees.

Pomeranz left the contest with a one-run deficit, but the offense bailed him out by scoring a pair of runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to take him off the hook for a potential loss. This was the first time he's allowed more than two earned runs in any of his last six starts, lowering his ERA from 4.48 to 3.75, and he's been a high-end fantasy starter for most of the past month. He'll make his next start Wednesday against the Blue Jays.