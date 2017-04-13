Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Feels good after debut
Pomeranz said he wasn't feeling any significantly negative after-effects Wednesday following a victory in his Tuesday season debut, Evan Drellich of CSN New England reports.
The southpaw spun six innings of one-run ball against a tough Orioles squad. Pomeranz did admit he was a bit sore after the outing but said it's nothing to be concerned about regarding his previous forearm issues. It'll be more comforting if his fantasy owners are reading such positive things in the middle of the season, but either way, the southpaw is off to a promising start.
