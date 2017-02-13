Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Hasn't thrown off mound yet

Pomeranz, who had a stem cell injection in his left elbow during the offseason, has yet to throw off a mound, Peter Abraham of the Boston Globe reports.

The procedure delayed Pomeranz's normal offseason throwing program and the left-hander will be about a week behind other starters at the onset of spring training. As Red Sox manager John Farrell figures out the final two spots in the rotation -- Pomeranz, Steven Wright and Eduardo Rodriguez are in the mix -- health will be the primary factor. If all three pitchers are throwing well, the decision of which two to keep will likely come down to roster flexibility. Rodriguez still has minor league options remaining while Pomeranz and Wright do not. It's possible Farrell could use Pomeranz in the bullpen, where he has vast experience, but he manager wants to keep the 28-year-old on a stater's track -- particularly after the organization gave up a top prospect (Anderson Espinoza) to land Pomeranz.