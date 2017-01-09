Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Lead track for rotation in 2017

Pomeranz and Steven Wright are the leading candidates to be fill out the fourth and fifth spots in Boston's starting rotation in 2017, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.

Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said that Pomeranz and Wright are "penciled in fourth and fifth," suggesting that lefty Eduardo Rodriguez, who still has minor league options, could keep evolving at Triple-A Pawtucket. There had been some talk of Pomeranz going to the bullpen -- he served as a reliever for Oakland in 2014 and 2015 -- but it sounds like Boston's preference is to have the 2016 All-Star pitching out of the rotation.